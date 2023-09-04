Gadar 2 Famed Simrat Kaur’s Unforgettable Aankho Mein Teri Experience With SRK

Gadar 2, featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has been setting new box office records, becoming a massive hit. The film’s success has brought immense joy to the Gadar 2 team, which also includes Utkarsh Sharma, Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, and Simrat Kaur, among others. A-list Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and more, graced the success bash of Gadar 2 recently, and pictures from the event quickly went viral.

Simrat Kaur shared her delightful fan girl moment with Shah Rukh Khan from the Gadar 2 bash on her Instagram story. In the picture, she can be seen embracing King Khan, and her sheer happiness is evident. Alongside the image, she used the song “Ajab Si” from the Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om. Her caption expressed her feelings of having an “Aankhon mein teri” moment when she saw SRK. She wrote, “I literally had an ‘Aankhon mein teri Ajab si ajab si adaayein hain’ moment yesterday night seeing the king of hearts @iamsrk sir… ‘Dreams do come true.'”

Additionally, Simrat shared a picture with Sunny Deol’s father and veteran actor Dharmendra, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to meet him. “brightest of brightest star… legend of legends, the one and only heartthrob of Indian cinema @aapkadharam. I’m so lucky I got a chance to meet you, sir.”

At the Gadar 2 success celebration, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan were seen posing together, sparking excitement among fans. Sunny and Shah Rukh, who had long been rumored not to be on speaking terms, seem to have reconciled and are back to being friends. The internet buzzed with enthusiasm over their pictures together.

