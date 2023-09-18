Advertisement
‘General Hospital’ Famed Actor Billy Miller Dies At 43

  • Billy Miller is being remembered by his fellow actors and co-stars.
  • Colleagues said that he was talented and possessed a wonderful sense of humor.
  • Nancy Lee Grahn from General Hospital has shared her heartfelt condolence.
Billy Miller, renowned for his roles in General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, and a three-time Daytime Emmys recipient, is being fondly remembered by his colleagues and co-stars through heartfelt tributes.

His daytime drama peers are recalling him as an incredibly talented individual with a fantastic sense of humor, characterized by an amiable and charming demeanor. Sadly, Miller passed away at the age of 43 in Austin, Texas, and the news of his demise was made public today.

Nancy Lee Grahn, a co-star from General Hospital, expressed her condolences, stating, “I’m deeply saddened to hear this unexpected and sorrowful news. I fervently wish that my beloved General Hospital wouldn’t have to endure any more of this. #RIPBillyMiller.”

Eileen Davidson from The Young and the Restless remembered Miller’s humor, saying, “I’m filled with sadness upon hearing of Billy Miller’s passing. His infectious charisma and warmth have left a lasting impact on all of us fortunate enough to have known him. I will miss that playful smile. We love you, Billy.”

Bradley Bell, the head writer of The Bold and the Beautiful, conveyed in a statement, “Billy Miller was an exceptional man and a gifted actor. Billy’s brilliant portrayal of Billy Abbott left an indelible mark on The Young and the Restless. His absence will be deeply felt.”

Additional stars from The Young and the Restless and General Hospital have also come forward to offer their condolences.

