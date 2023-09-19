Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio decides to stay ‘friends’ after breakup

At one point, Leonardo DiCaprio, aged 48, and Gigi Hadid, aged 28, were romantically involved, but their paths eventually took different directions. According to a source quoted by US Weekly, “Leo and Gigi aren’t a couple anymore.” The source also mentioned that Leonardo had envisioned a future with Gigi.

However, Gigi’s primary focus has now shifted to her role as a mother to her almost three-year-old daughter, Khai, born on September 19.

Khai is the child of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who separated in 2021. As a devoted mother, Gigi’s top priority revolves around her child, which has played a significant role in her decision-making.

During the course of their on-again, off-again romance, Gigi and Leonardo encountered obstacles, including long distance and conflicting work schedules. The source revealed, “They both travel a lot by nature of their jobs. But Gigi is taking more work that allows her to spend more time with her child, and Leo still travels a lot and likes to go out a lot. And there’s temptation and all those factors had been concerns of hers.”

The main reason that Gigi ended the relationship is said to lifestyle of her partner.

The source to US Weekly, “she doesn’t want her boyfriend to be in and out going to clubs and events and working all the time, she wants someone to be hands-on and a partner.” it also added, “ she doesn’t want to date someone seriously unless she can introduce them to her child.”

