Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Put Daughter Khai First in Co-Parenting

Gigi schedules her work commitments for when Khai is with her dad.

She says that being a working mom means being intentional about the jobs she chooses to take on.

She wants to make sure that the jobs she does are fulfilling and that she is able to spend quality time with Khai.

Gigi Hadid recently shared a unique viewpoint on her experiences as a co-parent with her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik, giving insight on how this relationship affects her life as a working mother.

The 28-year-old supermodel and designer has a daughter named Khai with the 30-year-old One Direction star, who will be three later this month.

Their on-again, off-again relationship lasted from November 2015 to their eventual split in October 2021.

Although the couple prefers to keep their personal lives private, Gigi recently spoke out about her professional obligations and how she now considers it necessary to be “intentional.”

She said: “I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional because, now, I literally have half the time. I work when my daughter is with her dad and that’s the time I have. And the jobs that I choose to fill that time with have to be fulfilling”

Gigi looked great in the accompanying picture for the interview, effortlessly posing in a number of eye-catching clothes.

These included a sophisticated suit with a hint of her bra showing, as well as flamboyant, colourful ensembles.

Gigi and Zayn’s relationship was notoriously rocky, with one surprising episode occurring in 2021 when he got into a physical argument with her mother, Yolanda.

As a result, he was charged with four counts of harassment. He filed a no contest plea to these charges in September 2021, after allegedly slamming Gigi Hadid’s mother into a dresser and using insulting language, referring to her as “f*****g Dutch sl*t.”

