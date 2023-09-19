Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gisele Bündchen worships her body, ditched smoking for fitness

Gisele Bündchen worships her body, ditched smoking for fitness

Articles
Advertisement
Gisele Bündchen worships her body, ditched smoking for fitness

Gisele Bündchen worships her body, ditched smoking for fitness

Advertisement
  • Gisele Bündchen openly shares her remarkable journey towards better health.
  • She discusses how she has transformed from being a smoker and drinker to a fitness enthusiast.
  • She explained how she used to smoke and drink.
Advertisement

In a recent interview, famous supermodel Gisele Bündchen talked about her impressive path to becoming healthier.

She explained how she used to smoke and drink but now focuses on staying fit and using natural remedies to stay well. She also mentioned that she’s working with a company that makes herbal supplements to support her healthy lifestyle. This is a big shift from how she used to live in the past.

According to a report from People magazine, Gisele Bündchen’s daily routine is all about meditation and regular exercise, showing how much she values her body.

She really appreciates her physical health and has come to realize this more and more as time goes on. She’s very dedicated to staying healthy and starts her day at 5 a.m., stressing how important it is to do some physical activity every day.

Gisele Bündchen Makes a Surprise Return to New York Fashion Week to Host Frame Party

She said “I meditate everyday, I exercise every day. I’m just so grateful I have this body, I truly am. Now I’ve learned — because I wasn’t so good in my 20s or my teens — I realized my body is my temple and I really want to enjoy it. So for me, moving my body is huge.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Zack Bia breaks silence on Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Vampire” being about him
Zack Bia breaks silence on Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Vampire” being about him

Speculation has been rife among fans that Olivia Rodrigo's chart-topping song "Vampire"...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story