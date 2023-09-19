Gisele Bündchen worships her body, ditched smoking for fitness

Gisele Bündchen openly shares her remarkable journey towards better health.

She discusses how she has transformed from being a smoker and drinker to a fitness enthusiast.

She explained how she used to smoke and drink.

In a recent interview, famous supermodel Gisele Bündchen talked about her impressive path to becoming healthier.

She explained how she used to smoke and drink but now focuses on staying fit and using natural remedies to stay well. She also mentioned that she’s working with a company that makes herbal supplements to support her healthy lifestyle. This is a big shift from how she used to live in the past.

According to a report from People magazine, Gisele Bündchen’s daily routine is all about meditation and regular exercise, showing how much she values her body.

She really appreciates her physical health and has come to realize this more and more as time goes on. She’s very dedicated to staying healthy and starts her day at 5 a.m., stressing how important it is to do some physical activity every day.

She said “I meditate everyday, I exercise every day. I’m just so grateful I have this body, I truly am. Now I’ve learned — because I wasn’t so good in my 20s or my teens — I realized my body is my temple and I really want to enjoy it. So for me, moving my body is huge.”

