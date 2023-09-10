Grimes and Elon Musk secretly welcomed third child

Elon Musk and Grimes have discreetly welcomed their third child into the world.

The book does not provide further details about the child.

Although the couple is already known to be parents to a three-year-old son named X Æ A-12 and a 19-month-old daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, a recent biography of Elon Musk, authored by journalist Walter Isaacson, reveals that they have also had another son. Officially named Techo Mechanicus, this new addition to their family goes by the name Tau.

This revelation is discussed in detail in a comprehensive review of the book titled ‘Elon Musk’ by the New York Times newspaper.

The outlet wrote: ” Isaacson has ably conveyed that Musk doesn’t truly like pushback. Some of his lieutenants insist that he will eventually listen to reason, but Isaacson sees firsthand Musk’s habit of deriding as a saboteur or an idiot anyone who resists him.

“The musician Grimes, the mother of three of Musk’s children (the existence of the third, Techno Mechanicus, nicknamed Tau, has been kept private until now), calls his roiling anger “demon mode” — a mind-set that “causes a lot of chaos.” She also insists that it allows him to get stuff done.