Grimes and Elon Musk secretly welcomed third child

  • Elon Musk and Grimes have discreetly welcomed their third child into the world.
  • This revelation is discussed in detail in a comprehensive review of the book.
  • The book does not provide further details about the child.
Although the couple is already known to be parents to a three-year-old son named X Æ A-12 and a 19-month-old daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, a recent biography of Elon Musk, authored by journalist Walter Isaacson, reveals that they have also had another son. Officially named Techo Mechanicus, this new addition to their family goes by the name Tau.

This revelation is discussed in detail in a comprehensive review of the book titled ‘Elon Musk’ by the New York Times newspaper.

The outlet wrote: ” Isaacson has ably conveyed that Musk doesn’t truly like pushback. Some of his lieutenants insist that he will eventually listen to reason, but Isaacson sees firsthand Musk’s habit of deriding as a saboteur or an idiot anyone who resists him.

“The musician Grimes, the mother of three of Musk’s children (the existence of the third, Techno Mechanicus, nicknamed Tau, has been kept private until now), calls his roiling anger “demon mode” — a mind-set that “causes a lot of chaos.” She also insists that it allows him to get stuff done.

The book does not provide further details about the child, such as his birthdate or place of birth. Representatives for Elon Musk, aged 52, and the singer known as ‘Genesis,’ whose real name is Claire Boucher, have not issued any comments on this matter.

Grimes, in a recent revelation, shared that her older children, referred to as X and Y, share their father’s passion for space and engineering.

Speaking to Wired before the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, the 35-year-old star said: “X knows a lot about rockets. It’s crazy. He knows more about rockets than me.

“We had to stop giving him toys, because if they’re not anatomically correct, he gets upset.

“He’s a little engineer, for sure. But his obsession with space is bordering on, ‘Is this healthy?’

“[Y is] a little engineer too. She likes industrial shipping. She’s very strange.”

