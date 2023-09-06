Halle Bailey Shares Motivation Behind Her Solo Debut Album

Halle Bailey is finding inspiration in a “deep, deep” romantic connection for her upcoming music. The 23-year-old singer-actress discussed her forthcoming solo music and how her first experience of love influenced her creative process. In a cover story for Cosmopolitan’s September-October STYLE edition, she confirmed her debut solo album would be released “before the end of this year.”

Bailey mentioned that “love” has been a significant source of motivation for her music. She has been dating rapper DDG (Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) since early 2022.

She acknowledged that her work in films like the upcoming musical adaptation of The Color Purple and the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has impacted her songwriting. Still, she emphasized the profound influence of her romantic relationship.

“All musical inspiration really just comes from life experiences,” Bailey explained. “Love has been a really big one for me too, because that’s something I’m experiencing for the first time, and it’s, like, ‘whoa’ in your brain. It’s just fireworks, a spark for creativity.”

Halle Bailey emphasized the depth of her current love, which was made Instagram-official when DDG posted a birthday tribute to Bailey in March 2023. Bailey called it her “first deep, deep, real love.”

While Halle Bailey chose to keep her personal life private, she did express the transformative nature of this period. Bailey indicated that she had gained a wealth of new material for her music and had been creatively inspired.

Describing her upcoming album, which doesn’t have a title yet, Bailey mentioned it combines elements of jazz and pop with contemporary R&B tones. The lead track “Angel,” released in early August, provided a taste of the musical direction.

She also discussed her target audience, stating, “My music is definitely for the young girl who doesn’t know herself completely yet, who’s growing every day and learning about who she is and about her power. It’s an emotional, vulnerable kind of music. It’s also a love letter to myself and my younger self and my future self.”

