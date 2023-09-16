Halle Berry ‘Disappointed’ in Drake’s Album Cover

Halle Berry has expressed disappointment with Drake for using her photo without permission to announce his collaboration with SZA for his upcoming album, “For All the Dogs.” The image in question showed Berry covered in green slime at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and it was shared on both Drake and SZA’s Instagram accounts.

In response to a fan’s inquiry about her thoughts on the matter, Berry posted a quote on Instagram that read, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy … even if you’re a woman!”

She went on to explain that she hadn’t given her permission for the use of her photo, stating, “That’s not cool. I thought better of him!”

Berry added that when people you admire disappoint you, you have to rise above it and move forward, which was the motivation behind her post.

While some fans supported Berry’s stance against the unauthorized use of her photo, others defended Drake, pointing out that it was not the official cover art and that the image could be found on Google. This incident has sparked a debate about the use of celebrity images without consent in promotional materials.

