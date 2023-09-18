Halle Berry Unhappy With Drake’s Use Of Her Slimed Image

Halle Berry expressed her disappointment with Drake.

Berry revealed that she declined Drake to use her slimed image.

Drake has not responded directly to Berry’s claims regarding the use of the photo.

Halle Berry expressed her displeasure with Drake for using an image of her getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards as the cover for his new single with SZA, “Slime You Out.”

In response to a fan questioning why she was “mad” at the rapper, who argued that the image was owned by Getty Images, Berry revealed that Drake had requested her permission, and she had declined. Halle Berry responded to the fan’s query with, “Cuz he asked me and I said NO, that’s why. Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do! That was the f—k you to me. Not cool, you get it?” When the song was released, Berry criticized the rapper with an Instagram post, sharing an image that read, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy… even if you’re a woman!” She captioned it with a pointing finger emoji.

On the same day, Halle Berry expressed her frustration when an artist named slicartist asked for her thoughts on Drake using the photo. Berry responded, “Didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool, I thought better of him!” She followed up with another comment, adding, “Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!” As of now, Drake has not directly addressed these claims.

