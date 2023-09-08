Hamza Sohail & Sehar Khan sensational photoshoot

Hamza Sohail and Sehar Khan have been making a big impact.

The entertainment industry is currently going through a significant transformation, with a new generation of talented actors gaining recognition for their roles. Among these emerging stars, Hamza Sohail and Sehar Khan have been making a big impact. Their popularity soared when they starred together in a Ramadan drama that unexpectedly became a huge hit with audiences. The show even earned a second season, further cementing its status as a beloved tale.

Hamza and Sehar, who portrayed Farjad and Umeed in the drama, have garnered a devoted fan following. Fans are eager to see them continue to grow in their careers and achieve more success.

Recently, Hamza Sohail and Sehar Khan had the opportunity to grace the cover of Hello Pakistan magazine for the first time. The photo shoot was nothing short of sensational, showcasing a completely different side of these two stars compared to their on-screen personas as Farjad and Umeed.

