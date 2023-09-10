Hania Aamir Proves To Be One Of The Biggest Fans Of Shah Rukh Khan

Actress Hania Aamir has garnered attention from numerous social media users for her recent videos in which she replicates Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic open-armed pose in various picturesque locations. A casual scroll through her Instagram profile reveals that the protagonist of “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha” is currently enjoying a vacation, offering her ample opportunities to strike King Khan’s famous pose in vibrant settings.

Hania’s tribute to the widely recognized Bollywood King doesn’t come as a surprise, given that she is an avid follower of Indian cinema. It’s now safe to assume that she’s a devoted Shah Rukh fan. The gesture, characterized by open arms, is unmistakably SRK’s signature move, often associated with the romantic heroes he portrays on screen. The outstretched arms perfectly symbolize his characters’ yearning and love for their leading ladies.

This isn’t the first time the “Sang-e-Mah” star has paid homage to the Indian superstar through her online antics. In 2022, Hania Aamir took on the ‘SRK Hook Step Challenge,’ a compilation of well-known dance songs from some of SRK’s most iconic films. Participants in the challenge had to perform blindfolded dance steps from those songs. The “Ishqiya” star aced the challenge, demonstrating her familiarity with several of the actor’s renowned dance moves spanning his illustrious career.

Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic arm-raising pose, often captured in a near slow-motion style, facing both away from and towards the camera, isn’t tied to a specific film. It has become a fan-favorite gesture associated with the Bollywood King, making appearances in numerous entries in his extensive filmography over the years.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Brut India (@brut.india) Advertisement

Also Read Hania Aamir Reflects On Fame After ‘Mere Humsafar’ Hania Aamir, who is accustomed to dealing with paparazzi, a massive fan...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.