Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Sets The Record Straight On His ‘Fake Sneakers’ Remark

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor clarifies his stance on discouraging fake sneakers.

He explained that replicas of popular shoes can be more costly.

Harsh encouraged people to explore style while making fashion choices.

After facing criticism for his statement urging men not to wear fake sneakers, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has offered a clarification. He addressed the matter on X (formerly known as Twitter), acknowledging that when he speaks, it tends to stir reactions on social media. Harsh Varrdhan responded to a tweet that humorously said, “Friends, can you like… stop being poor and buy some money??!” In response, he explained, “When I put this out, I already knew people who don’t know people would come after me, etc. But the truth is I’ve been doing this for a long time, and replicas of hyped shoes are more expensive than, say, a pair of Converse Old Skool Vans or used Air Forces, etc.”

He went on to clarify, “I know every time I say something, there will be people on social media who don’t know anything about footwear, etc., going crazy, but a lot of my followers are sneaker enthusiasts or are looking to collect, and that’s the audience I’m speaking to. You can now continue going bonkers on here for a temporary release of joy.” In response to his tweet, one person humorously invoked a famous line, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.” Another inquired, “But what’s the problem with wearing duplicate sneakers?”

“If people are happy wearing fake sneakers, what’s wrong with it? Who are we to decide if they should buy Bata, Campus, Nike, or Adidas? It’s their money; let them buy fake or OG,” argued another X user. Someone else commented, “Yeah, you’ve been rich for too long; that’s why you have access.”

When I put this out I already knew people who don't know people would come after me etc but the truth is I've been doing this for along time and reps of hyped shoes are more expensive then say a pair of converse old skool vans or used air forces etc . https://t.co/ayapMiPRa3
— Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) September 11, 2023

Previously, on his Instagram Stories, Harsh Varrdhan had advised, “Don’t know who needs to hear this, but please stop wearing fake sneakers… if you have a low/moderate budget there’s plenty of great options out there. Converse vans basic air force etc… if someone gets you a gift and they happen to be inauthentic you can pass them onto someone else that doesn’t know what they are and would be happy to wear… but if you are buying your own, please do your own diligence… buy from trusted sellers…”

He also emphasized, “Also really hope more men/boys look into how they dress and invest well in what they wear.. again doesn’t have to be expensive tons and tons of cheap options out there.. but no point wearing a really expensive pair of shoes if you don’t know how to put the rest of it together tbh… It’s supposed to say something about you… your tastes and preferences… there’s information everywhere and access don’t be lazy… look into it and learn it can be a lot of fun… when we talk about the culture be it sneaker culture or street or whatever it’s not about clout it’s about your own individuality uniqueness and about how your outfit and choices speak for you and what they represent.”

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was recently seen in “Thar,” which premiered on Netflix last year. He is set to portray Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra in an upcoming biopic. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is the son of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor and has two sisters, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

