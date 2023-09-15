Hema Malini Open To Film Offers, Says Daughter Esha Deol

Hema Malini has expressed her desire to return to the silver screen.

Esha Deol has been supporting her mother’s comeback in the film industry.

Dharmendra actively seeks his family members’ input before commencing work.

Hema Malini, the beloved ‘Dream Girl’ of Bollywood, has been a heartthrob for her iconic performances in numerous hit films, including classics like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Pratigya. Although her last appearance was in the 2020 release Shimla Mirchi, which came five years after its shooting, her daughter Esha Deol has now disclosed Hema Malini’s aspiration to return to the big screen.

Esha Deol has been encouraging her mother’s comeback and revealed, “I’ve been doing it forever! In fact, she too wants to do films again.” Esha shared that Hema Malini has been actively exploring scripts and roles for her potential return. She stressed that Hema Malini is selective, saying, “She’s looking at some good roles and scripts. She’s the kind of person who says that only if something very good comes her way will she step out and go back in front of the camera. If anyone has something good for my mom, they should shoot her a call.”

Esha also mentioned her father Dharmendra’s involvement in his projects, stating that he seeks input from family members before commencing work. He often shares pictures from look tests and costume trials when embarking on new projects.

Furthermore, Esha Deol’s short film ‘Ek Duaa’ received a special mention in the non-feature films category at the 69th National Film Awards, released in 2021. She appeared in the web series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega alongside Suniel Shetty and was part of the series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Raashii Khanna.

