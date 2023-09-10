Here’s Why Madhuri Dixit Was Fired From A Film

Even the legendary Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit had to confront sexist demands from filmmakers during her storied career. Director Tinnu Anand, who worked with Madhuri in “Shanakht” (1989), recently disclosed how she was fired from a film after refusing to perform a scene that required her to remove her blouse.

Tinnu Anand recounted the incident, revealing that he had discussed the scene with Madhuri before shooting and she initially agreed to it. The scene involved Amitabh Bachchan’s character being captured by villains, with Madhuri’s character coming forward and saying, “Why are you attacking a man in chains when a woman is in front of you?”

“I had explained the entire sequence to Madhuri Dixit,” recalled the director. “I told her that she would have to remove her blouse, and for the first time, we would see her in her bra. I didn’t want to hide anything behind a haystack or anything because you are offering yourself to help a man who is trying to help you. So it is a very important situation, and I wanted to shoot it on the first day. She agreed.”

However, on the first day of shooting, Madhuri Dixit changed her mind and expressed reservations about the scene. Tinnu Anand, determined to maintain the scene’s integrity, informed her that it had to be done. Madhuri initially refused, leading the director to declare that the shoot would be canceled.

Following this, Madhuri’s secretary contacted Anand and assured him that the actress was willing to perform the scene. She returned five days later and completed it. However, this incident marked the end of their collaboration, as they didn’t work together on any subsequent films.

