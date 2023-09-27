Hiba Bukhari And Arsalan Naseer to star in upcoming drama serial

One of these emerging themes is inter-sect marriages, which are widely viewed as unacceptable in Pakistan. Many couples face immense pressure from their families and society when trying to pursue such relationships, particularly when it involves individuals from the two largest Muslim sects in Pakistan, Sunnis and Shias, who typically avoid marrying across sect lines.

A new drama called “Firqa e Ishq” is set to premiere on Urduflix, featuring leading actors Hiba Bukhari and Arsalan Naseer.

