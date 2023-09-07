Hina Khan’s Love for Shadab Khan Goes Viral

Hardik Pandya’s shoelace came undone during the match.

Shadab Khan tied his shoelace for him.

Indian actress Hina Khan praised Shadab Khan for his gesture.

Advertisement

Ace Pakistani cricketers have made worldwide and national headlines for their exceptional game, brilliant performances, and outstanding sportsmanship.

Recently, on Saturday, September 2, Pakistan and India played their Asia Cup encounter. Fans witnessed a breathtaking moment between Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Pakistani spinner Shadab Khan.

While the Indian side was batting, all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s shoe laces came undone unexpectedly, and to everyone’s amazement, it was Pakistan’s excellent bowler Shadab Khan who came over to him and tied his shoe laces.

After the photo went viral, the famous Indian television actress Hina Khan applauded the Pakistani bowler’s lovely gesture.

“Thissssss! There is nobility in compassion.. No matter how cool, talented, educated, rich, poor, which religion you belong to, what country you are from or what language you speak. How you treat people tells ALL BE KIND..” said Hina Khan in her post.

Advertisement

Fans are applauding Shadab Khan’s thoughtful gesture. They believe that sportsmen who demonstrate great sportsmanship are the ones who truly regard and respect the game and contribute to a healthy and professional environment on the pitch, and the Pakistani squad and players are known for their generosity on the pitch.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Usman Mukhtar speaks out about backlash for his character Aswad Usman Mukhtar played the lead character Aswad, who was cruel to the...

Advertisement