Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hina Khan’s Love for Shadab Khan Goes Viral

Hina Khan’s Love for Shadab Khan Goes Viral

Articles
Advertisement
Hina Khan’s Love for Shadab Khan Goes Viral

Hina Khan’s Love for Shadab Khan Goes Viral

Advertisement
  • Hardik Pandya’s shoelace came undone during the match.
  • Shadab Khan tied his shoelace for him.
  • Indian actress Hina Khan praised Shadab Khan for his gesture.
Advertisement

Ace Pakistani cricketers have made worldwide and national headlines for their exceptional game, brilliant performances, and outstanding sportsmanship.

Recently, on Saturday, September 2, Pakistan and India played their Asia Cup encounter. Fans witnessed a breathtaking moment between Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Pakistani spinner Shadab Khan.

While the Indian side was batting, all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s shoe laces came undone unexpectedly, and to everyone’s amazement, it was Pakistan’s excellent bowler Shadab Khan who came over to him and tied his shoe laces.

After the photo went viral, the famous Indian television actress Hina Khan applauded the Pakistani bowler’s lovely gesture.

“Thissssss! There is nobility in compassion.. No matter how cool, talented, educated, rich, poor, which religion you belong to, what country you are from or what language you speak. How you treat people tells ALL BE KIND..” said Hina Khan in her post.

Advertisement

Fans are applauding Shadab Khan’s thoughtful gesture. They believe that sportsmen who demonstrate great sportsmanship are the ones who truly regard and respect the game and contribute to a healthy and professional environment on the pitch, and the Pakistani squad and players are known for their generosity on the pitch.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Usman Mukhtar speaks out about backlash for his character Aswad
Usman Mukhtar speaks out about backlash for his character Aswad

Usman Mukhtar played the lead character Aswad, who was cruel to the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story