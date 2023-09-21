Hira Faisal stunning pictures from her sister Dholki

Iqra Kanwal is now getting married to her fiancé.

Hira Faisal stole hearts with her genuine moments of joy and sisterly affection.

The mehendi ceremony was a night to remember which showcased the great bond between the sisters.

Advertisement

The famous Youtuber Iqra Kanwal is now getting married to her fiancé and her sister Hira Faisal is also enjoying her festival with her. Hira Faisal stole hearts with her genuine moments of joy and sisterly affection.

The mehendi ceremony was a night to remember which showcased the great bond between the sisters. , Iqra’s younger sister, Hira Faisal provided a glimpse into the heartwarming sisterly bond they share.

Hira Faisal, though relatively less known in the public eye compared to her famous sister, became the star of the evening with her radiant smile and infectious enthusiasm.

Hira was seen with a dhool and had a big smile on her face which symbolized their sisterly affection and camaraderie. The photograph encapsulated the essence of the evening – a celebration of love, tradition, and the joy of two sisters embarking on new journeys in their lives.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hira Faisal (@hiraa_faisal) Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read