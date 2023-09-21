Hira Faisal stunning pictures from her sister Dholki

Hira Faisal stunning pictures from her sister Dholki

Articles
Advertisement
Hira Faisal stunning pictures from her sister Dholki

Hira Faisal stunning pictures from her sister Dholki

Advertisement
  • Iqra Kanwal is now getting married to her fiancé.
  • Hira Faisal stole hearts with her genuine moments of joy and sisterly affection.
  • The mehendi ceremony was a night to remember which showcased the great bond between the sisters.
Advertisement

The famous Youtuber Iqra Kanwal is now getting married to her fiancé and her sister Hira Faisal is also enjoying her festival with her. Hira Faisal stole hearts with her genuine moments of joy and sisterly affection.

The mehendi ceremony was a night to remember which showcased the great bond between the sisters. , Iqra’s younger sister, Hira Faisal provided a glimpse into the heartwarming sisterly bond they share.

Hira Faisal, though relatively less known in the public eye compared to her famous sister, became the star of the evening with her radiant smile and infectious enthusiasm.

Hira was seen with a dhool and had a big smile on her face which symbolized their sisterly affection and camaraderie. The photograph encapsulated the essence of the evening – a celebration of love, tradition, and the joy of two sisters embarking on new journeys in their lives.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hira Faisal (@hiraa_faisal)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story