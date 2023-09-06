Hira Mani claims that she would marry 6 times

Hira Mani is a vibrant and talented artist who began her career as a host.

Hira has shared the story of how she met Mani through a mutual friend.

They tied the knot at a young age and are now proud parents of two children.

Advertisement

Hira Mani is a vibrant and talented artist who began her career as a host alongside her husband, Mani, whom she deeply admires and takes inspiration from. Over time, she transitioned into acting and has now established herself as a prominent figure in the world of television dramas. Recently, she has even ventured into the film industry. Hira Mani is known for her straightforward nature, always expressing her thoughts regardless of the potential consequences.

In various interviews, Hira has shared the story of how she met Mani through a mutual friend, which eventually led to their relationship. They tied the knot at a young age and are now proud parents of two children. Hira considers Mani to be the man of her dreams, and during her appearance on Mazaaq Raat, she makes an interesting statement.

Hira revealed that she used to be quite impulsive in matters of the heart, and if she hadn’t married Mani, her ideal man, she might have been married five or six times by now. She believes that she could have liked many different people, but none would have been as perfect for her as Mani is. However, since she found Mani, she has had just one marriage, and she couldn’t be happier.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Hira Mani sets social media on fire with latest post Hira Mani is a prominent figure in Lollywood. She has risen to...