Hira Mani Compares Mani With 6 Bollywood Heartthrobs

Hira Mani, a celebrated Pakistani television and film actress with a vast fan following, is best known for her roles in popular dramas like Sun Yara, Do Bol, Kashaf, Bandish, Aangan, Yakeen Ka Safar, Main Hari Piya, and Dil Moum Ka Dia. Currently, she’s gracing the screens in Geo TV’s drama serial Kalank. Hira Mani shares a joyful marriage with the talented Pakistani host and actor, Saqib Sheikh, commonly known as Mani. Their loving family includes two adorable sons, Muzzamil and Ibrahim.

Hira is known for openly expressing her love for her husband, Mani. Fans are well aware of the details surrounding Hira and Mani’s love marriage. Once again, she has conveyed her affection for Mani in an extravagant manner. Hira has playfully compared Mani to six renowned Bollywood actors, including the charismatic Shahrukh Khan.

In her playful comparison, Hira noted, “Mani possesses Hrithik’s physique, Shahrukh’s charm, Bobby Deol’s strong hair, Salman Khan’s unwavering commitment, Akshay Kumar’s masculinity, and Aamir Khan’s adorable innocence – he’s a blend of the distinctive qualities of these six men.” She even set the mood by playing Mika Singh’s famous song “Tu Mera Hero” in the background. Here’s a glimpse of her post:

Here is what she shared:

Advertisement

Also Read Hira Mani claims that she would marry 6 times Hira Mani is a vibrant and talented artist who began her career...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement