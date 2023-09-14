Hira Mani concert performance faces criticism

Hira Mani entered the entertainment industry alongside her husband.

Hira Mani entered the entertainment industry alongside her husband, Mani, and her journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Initially, she began her career as a co-host with her husband and later took on the role of hosting a morning show. However, Hira’s talent extended beyond hosting, and she ventured into acting with her debut in “Preet Na Kariyo Koi.” Since then, she has become a prominent figure in the industry, featuring in several hit dramas, including “Mere Paas Tum Ho” and “Yakeen Ka Safar.”

Hira has continued to evolve in her career, expanding her horizons to include singing. Her musical journey began with a song for a music platform, and she subsequently started performing live shows not only in the USA but also around the world. Hira brings boundless enthusiasm to her performances, and she recently held another concert in the USA, where she delivered an electrifying performance for her fans.

