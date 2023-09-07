Hira Mani Opens Up About Her Romantic Choices & Finding Mani

In the entertainment industry, Hira Mani is a name known for exuding warmth and charisma. Renowned for her exceptional acting prowess and vibrant personality, this Pakistani actress effortlessly captures hearts, both on and off the screen. Beyond her professional triumphs, it’s her candid and endearing moments with her husband that reveal the playful side of this talented star.

During a recent interview, she provided intriguing insights into her life and romantic journey. When questioned about what her life might have been like if she hadn’t married Mani, she candidly responded that she might have embarked on 5 to 6 marriages.

Hira Mani disclosed that in her earlier years, she was quite flirtatious, often harboring affection for different boys until she crossed paths with her future husband. She shared an interesting anecdote from their past, disclosing that Mani and one of her friends had a mutual attraction.

Reflecting on her life since marrying Mani, the Do Bol actress expressed how their union had propelled her career and catapulted her to stardom. She acknowledged that without this partnership, her life might have taken a different trajectory with multiple marriages along the way.

When discussing her professional aspirations, she drew inspiration from her mother, a former heroine herself, whose artistic influence greatly shaped her during her teenage years. It’s noteworthy that four years ago, Mani revealed in an interview with Samina Pirzada that her friend and Mani had mutual affection, while she herself had a significant crush on Mani. She further disclosed that during that time, she was in a relationship with a banker, and they were on the verge of marriage. However, Hira’s curiosity led her to discreetly obtain Mani’s contact number from a friend’s phone, laying the foundation for their connection to blossom.

On the professional front, the couple recently starred in Pakistan’s first-ever anthology film, “Teri Meri Kahaniyaan.”

