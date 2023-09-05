Hira Umer shares her throwback fattso look pictures

Hira Umer is a rising star in the entertainment industry.

Hira Umer is a rising star in the entertainment industry, and she’s been making a name for herself with her recent projects. Her standout performance as a strong and supportive character in “Mere Humsafar” caught the attention of millions of viewers. In this drama, she portrayed the role of Hala’s half-sister, and her portrayal was highly appreciated.

Currently, Hira Umer is actively involved in the drama “Jaisay Aapki Marzi.” Her fans are often amazed by her incredible fitness and wonder how she maintains her stunning appearance. Hira recently had an interactive session with her fans on Instagram where she shared her personal journey. She disclosed that she used to have some excess weight in the past, but she has successfully shed those extra pounds.

Hira attributed her previous weight gain to undiagnosed hormonal conditions. Fortunately, she sought medical treatment to address these issues, which ultimately led to her weight loss transformation. Today, Hira Umer looks as beautiful as ever, thanks to her dedication and commitment to her health.

