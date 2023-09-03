How Taylor Swift beat the SAG-AFTRA strike and filmed her Eras Tour movie?

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is a concert movie that captures her global tour. They filmed it during her six-night performances at the SoFi Stadium in California.

In the movie, she sings songs from all her different music eras. This film lets fans who couldn’t go to her tour see her concert, and those who did go can enjoy it again. But they were only able to film it during a strike because there were good reasons to allow it during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Advertisement At the same time, two actor unions, the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), went on strike together with the Writers Guild of America (WGA). Advertisement They did this to ask for better pay, working conditions, and job stability for their members. The strikes are mainly about how little money actors and writers get from streaming services, even for very popular movies and TV shows, some of them not getting any extra payment. Advertisement Taylor Swift filmed her Eras Tour during a strike by actors’ union SAG-AFTRA, and people wondered how she managed this as a union member. The main reason is that it’s a concert film, not a regular movie or TV show with actors following scripts, so it didn’t need writers. Swift had to request permission from SAG-AFTRA to film it, and exceptions were made for certain projects during the Hollywood strike, including this one, which got a special agreement. Advertisement Advertisement This special agreement applies to productions not connected to AMPTP that meet the quality standards the unions want in their talks. Even though Taylor Swift got permission to make her concert video during the strike, her production had to make sure they met the agreement’s requirements, like treating workers fairly, paying them right, giving them breaks, and more. The waiver also allows Swift to talk about her Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on social media, which she’s been doing. Normally, during the SAG-AFTRA strike, actors can’t promote their work on social media or in interviews. Advertisement Advertisement Also Read I’ve experienced a lot of emotional turmoil, says Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo has experienced moments of “anger and discontent” while being in... Advertisement