Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness Announce Separation After 27-Year Marriage

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness announce their separation after nearly 30 years of marriage.

The couple emphasizes their love and gratitude for their shared journey while choosing separate paths for personal growth.

Hugh and Deborra Lee-Furness request privacy and understanding during this transitional period.

After nearly thirty years of marriage, Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness have decided to go their separate ways.

In a statement released together on Friday, the couple expressed “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.”

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

Jackman and Furness said. “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The statement, signed “Deb and Hugh Jackman,” concluded, “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness got married in 1996 and welcomed two adopted children into their family: Oscar Maximilian Jackman, who is now 23 years old, and Ava Eliot Jackman, who is 18 years old.

