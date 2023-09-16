Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman split had been a “long time coming”

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee are amicably ending their marriage.

The two wed on April 11, 1996, and over the years became one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples.

The Australian couple has been together for 27 years.

The couple say in a statement exclusively shared with PEOPLE: “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The statement, signed “Deb and Hugh Jackman,” concludes: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

The Australian couple has two children, Oscar (23) and Ava (18). They first met in 1995 while working on the Australian TV series Corelli, and their feelings for each other grew quickly. At the time, Deb was already a well-known actress, while Hugh was a new actor who had just finished drama school. They got married less than a year after meeting. "Deb, she was a big star…I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I'll never forget," Hugh, 54, told PEOPLE in 2017 of their first meeting. "She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I'm Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.' I remember thinking, 'I like this girl.'"