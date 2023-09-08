Humaima Malick Bold Dress video causes the Debate

Humaima Malick is a beautiful and talented actress.

She’s become well-known for her roles in “Ishq Junoon Dewangi.”

Humaima Malick is starring in the drama series “Jindo.”

Humaima Malick is a beautiful and talented actress from Pakistan who has a huge fan base. She’s become well-known for her roles in popular TV dramas like “Ishq Junoon Dewangi” and “Akbari Asghari.” Recently, she received a lot of praise for her performance in the movie “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” especially for her portrayal of the character “Daroo.”

Currently, Humaima Malick is starring in the drama series “Jindo”, where her role as “Jindo” is earning critical acclaim.

Recently, she attended a concert wearing a black dress with a hot pink blazer and was seen dancing to an upbeat Punjabi song. Her friends enjoyed her lively presence, and Humaima herself had a great time at the event.

However, some people on social media criticized her choice of outfit and the contrast with her more conservative appearances in the past. One user commented that she seemed to switch between being a conservative Muslim and wearing revealing clothing and dancing to songs. Another person questioned why her brother, Feroze Khan, who is known for preaching about Islam, wasn’t with her. These comments sparked a debate among her fans and followers about Humaima Malick’s religious beliefs and moral values.

