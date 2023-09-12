Humaima Malick respond to the Pakistani trollers

Humaima Malick is a well-known star in the entertainment industry, particularly in Pakistan.

She has appeared in several popular Pakistani dramas and films.

She acted in a movie called “Raja Natwarlal.”

Notably, she gained recognition for her role in “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” which is considered one of the biggest Pakistani films ever made. Currently, she can be seen on television in a show called “Jindo.” Throughout her career, Humaima has portrayed some impressive characters and is among the few actors who have also worked in Bollywood.

In Bollywood, she acted in a movie called “Raja Natwarlal,” but unfortunately, it didn’t perform well at the box office. This venture drew criticism in Pakistan, with some people feeling that her role in the film was too bold for their tastes, leading to disappointment among her Pakistani fans.

At present, Humaima is overseas, and during a recent concert she attended, she made an intriguing statement on stage. She proudly acknowledged that she had acted alongside Emraan Hashmi in a movie, emphasizing that this fact would always be remembered by Pakistanis.

