Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Humaima Malick respond to the Pakistani trollers

Humaima Malick respond to the Pakistani trollers

Articles
Advertisement
Humaima Malick respond to the Pakistani trollers

Humaima Malick respond to the Pakistani trollers

Advertisement
  • Humaima Malick is a well-known star in the entertainment industry, particularly in Pakistan.
  • She has appeared in several popular Pakistani dramas and films.
  • She acted in a movie called “Raja Natwarlal.”
Advertisement

Humaima Malick is a well-known star in the entertainment industry, particularly in Pakistan. She has appeared in several popular Pakistani dramas and films.

Notably, she gained recognition for her role in “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” which is considered one of the biggest Pakistani films ever made. Currently, she can be seen on television in a show called “Jindo.” Throughout her career, Humaima has portrayed some impressive characters and is among the few actors who have also worked in Bollywood.

In Bollywood, she acted in a movie called “Raja Natwarlal,” but unfortunately, it didn’t perform well at the box office. This venture drew criticism in Pakistan, with some people feeling that her role in the film was too bold for their tastes, leading to disappointment among her Pakistani fans.

At present, Humaima is overseas, and during a recent concert she attended, she made an intriguing statement on stage. She proudly acknowledged that she had acted alongside Emraan Hashmi in a movie, emphasizing that this fact would always be remembered by Pakistanis.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Best Trends (@besttrends.pk)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

Humaima Malick shares photos and videos from the set of her drama Jindo
Humaima Malick shares photos and videos from the set of her drama Jindo

Humaima Malick is a renowned Pakistani actress. She is receiving acclaim for...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story