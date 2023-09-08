Humaima Malick Talks About How Easily ‘Aurat Card’ Is used

“Is the ‘Aurat Card’ even a thing now? Apparently, actress Humaima Malick claims it is, implying that it helps women get away with causing trouble.

Bushra Iqbal, the wife of the late controversial television host Amir Liaquat, was a recent guest on a podcast where she addressed her husband’s leaked video scandal. In response to this, Bushra stated that honor is important for both men and women.

“Honour is not just a woman’s. A man has honour as well. Had this happened to a woman, the entire country would have been out on the street, burning things. But a woman had done this. Men and women are kept equal. God has not kept the level of punishment different in the Quran.” The videos were allegedly leaked by the late television host’s third wife Dania Shah, who claimed in May 2022 that she was severely beaten and forced to make sexual videos to send to people abroad.

In the videos, Amir Liaquat could be seen in a compromising state, unclothed as he walks around a room.

Dania Shah was arrested from her home in December 2022, and later released in 2023 after her lawyer argued that the phone number that had leaked the videos did not belong to the woman.

Actress Humaima Malick has backed Bushra Iqbal’s comment by sharing the clip where the widow speaks about honor, and in the caption of her Instagram stories she wrote: “Waqai Aurat Card is too easy, a man is also a human being.” We are completely in favor of Bushra Iqbal’s views that no person, whether man or a woman, should be publicly humiliated with their personal videos but Humaima Malick trying to claim that this only happened because the ‘Aurat Card’ exists is extremely disappointing, and proof of how easily women are bunched up in a whole as culprits to blame for the actions of a single person.

There is no proof that the person responsible for the video leak was a woman. If the ‘Aurat Card’ did exist then more women, like Humaima Malick’s brother’s ex-wife Syeda Aliza, could have benefitted from such a thing as ‘Aurat Card’, because then she wouldn’t have had to suffer from domestic violence during her marriage to Feroze Khan, Humaima’s brother.

For an actor to publicly claim the ‘Aurat Card’ exists in a country like Pakistan, where more women are beaten, tortured by family members and very few cases are brought to the light, proves how little it takes to side against all women. Nothing is done for those who are consistently clamoring for justice. It’s incredibly disappointing to witness such a sexist mindset among women.”

