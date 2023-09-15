Humaima Malick’s Breathtakingly Bold Avatar in Farhan Saeed’s song

Farhan Saeed is a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Farhan Saeed is a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, known for his successful career as both a singer and actor. Over the years, he has delivered numerous chart-topping songs, earning him a dedicated fanbase eagerly awaiting his musical releases. Currently, Farhan Saeed is captivating audiences with his portrayal of a police officer in the popular drama series “Jhok Sarkar.”

However, fans had been yearning for new music from him, and their wishes were granted as Farhan Saeed surprised them with a birthday gift. On his birthday, he released a song titled “Kadi Kadi,” much to the delight of his supporters.

What makes this release even more exciting is the inclusion of Humaima Malick, who is showcased in a bold and captivating persona – a departure from her usual appearances – a sight not seen in years. In the music video for “Kadi Kadi,” both Farhan Saeed and Humaima Malick share the spotlight, adding an extra layer of anticipation and excitement for fans.

