Iftikhar Thakur Shares Miracles He Witnessed in Haram Shareef

Iftikhar Thakur is an actor and comedian who has been in the business for several decades.

He has been in numerous plays, films, and dramas, and he is an erudite and serious artist who everyone enjoys listening to.

He’s visited the world and always has interesting stories to tell. He was a guest on Alief Network when he witnessed the miracle he witnessed while standing in Haram Shareef.

He mentioned that he once flew from Sweden to Paris (a 45-minute flight) and sat next to a Christian man.

They began discussing and agreed to ask each other one religious question. Iftikhar inquired about the reverence both religions have for Hazrat Maryam AS (Mother Mary), and as a result of their conversation, they became friends.

Iftikhar later travelled to Umrah and spoke on the phone with his new acquaintance. He informed his companion about Haram Sharif and how magnificent it is.

Later, when he arrived in Madinah, a buddy called to inform him that he had converted to Islam and that his new name is Mohammad Umer.

Iftikhar was struck silent by the miracle of Haram Shareef, and the dua he had just made in Makkah to pray with his new companion there was fulfilled.

