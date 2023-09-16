Iftikhar Thakur’s Confidential Religious Campaign Revealed

Iftikhar Thakur is a veteran of the entertainment industry.

He recently shared some lesser-known aspects of his life, including his journey towards Islam.

He shared a remarkable experience from his frequent visits to Madinah.

Iftikhar Thakur, a veteran of the entertainment industry with decades of experience, has garnered praise for his comedic talent and the ability to touch hearts with his acting prowess.

He is widely recognized for his intelligence and philanthropic endeavors. During a recent appearance on Hafiz Ahmed’s podcast, Iftikhar Thakur shared some lesser-known aspects of his life.

He revealed his journey towards Islam and his role in imparting Islamic teachings to fellow stage artists over the past 15 years, which he believes has been a saving grace for him. He acknowledged feeling conflicted as he provided religious lessons during theater intermissions while being associated with an industry that may not align with his faith.

Subsequently, he inquired about Maulana Jamshed’s perspective on the matter, to which Maulana responded that no occupation is inherently virtuous or sinful; it is individuals who possess moral character, and one should strive for purity even in adverse circumstances. This conversation marked a turning point in his commitment to his chosen path.

He also shared his involvement in a significant journey, where hundreds of individuals had the opportunity to read the Quran for the very first time. Among them, some women from the entertainment industry got married, embraced a more conservative lifestyle, and chose not to return to their previous way of life.

He shared a remarkable experience from his frequent visits to Madinah, where he once faced an issue with his flight ticket. Although he had a valid visa and regularly traveled to Madinah, there was an instance when he couldn’t board a flight. In an extraordinary turn of events, the pilot recognized him, personally arranged his trip, and allowed him to travel to Madinah comfortably from the cockpit.

