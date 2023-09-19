Imran Ashraf recreates Noori & Bhola moment with Iqra Aziz

“Ranjha Ranjha Kardi” is a drama that’s often regarded as a modern classic.

He has ventured into hosting his own show and invited Iqra Aziz

Imran Ashraf reprised his role as Bhola.

Advertisement

“Ranjha Ranjha Kardi” is a drama that’s often regarded as a modern classic. Directed by Kashif Nisar, it catapulted Imran Ashraf into the limelight as a leading actor, and his career has been on the rise ever since. It was his portrayal of Bhola and the compelling chemistry he shared with Iqra Aziz’s character, Noori, that captivated audiences and made them fall in love with this pair.

Although the two haven’t collaborated on a project since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to see them on screen together again. Imran Ashraf has ventured into hosting his own show and he invited Iqra Aziz as a guest. This gave the duo a chance to rekindle the magic of Noori and Bhola on our screens.

In this reunion, Imran Ashraf reprised his role as Bhola, while Iqra Aziz stepped back into the fierce character of Noori. Their on-screen chemistry continues to be a fan favorite, and audiences are still hopeful for a future project that brings this beloved lead couple back together, even though nothing concrete has been announced yet.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Advertisement

Also Read Imran Ashraf reveal how his character “Bhola” change his life Imran Ashraf has been a part of the entertainment industry for a...