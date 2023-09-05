Imran Khan Opens Up on ‘Self-Harm’ in Emotional Note

Imran Khan opened up about his struggles with self-harm.

He said that he couldn’t absorb the love and positivity from his fans.

He is set to make a comeback with an espionage thriller series.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, cherished by fans for his versatile performances, left a significant impact during his relatively brief career. His hiatus from acting left many fans concerned, as they eagerly awaited his return.

Imran has playfully teased his comeback on multiple occasions, engaging with his curious fans. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about struggling with self-harm and his difficulty in embracing the love and positivity conveyed by his admirers.

On September 5, in a recent social media post, Imran Khan shared a photo of himself pouring a mug of water over his head, accompanied by a lengthy caption, “** Trigger Warning Self Harm ** Sorry about the silence…”

In the description, the actor included “when you’ve lived so long in darkness, the sunshine can feel unbearably bright at first. I’ve been flooded with so many message of love, support, and encouragement that it felt weird. Unnatural. I couldn’t absorb that much positivity, so instead I went looking for the ugly words, the hurtful ones that sound more like the Voice in my head, because that feels more familiar to me. I checked reddit (still reliable), the comments sections of news articles, wherever I could find words sharp enough to cut myself with.”

He further added, “And then a funny thing happened. There I was, poking and slicing away trying to feel ‘normal’, but somehow the edges of the words seemed less sharp… the tips less pointy. They weren’t drawing blood the way they used to. They just didn’t work anymore. And I think I know why.”

Imran continued, “We all have scars, old wounds that still ache. But love heals. Love is empowering and uplifitng, and if you are fortunate enough to receive the kind of love that I have, I think it starts to fill in those scars. It covers you in a layer of protective armor. You may never fully grasp the extent to which your love empowers me, but know that I am grateful. You make me feel 304.8 cm tall.”

After his last film, “Katti Batti,” in 2015, Imran Khan recently hinted at breaking his eight-year-long acting hiatus. Pinkvilla has gained exclusive information that Imran is set to collaborate once again with director Abbas Tyrewala, known for “Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na,” for his comeback web series. This project is described as an espionage thriller series destined for a top-tier streaming platform.

