In Her Memoir, Jill Duggar Speaks Of Father’s Unequal Parenting

Jim Bob and his wifer Michelle Dugga issued a statement to People magazine, stating, “We love all of our children very much. Like any family, few things are as distressing as conflicts or issues among loved ones. … We do not believe that addressing conflicts, promoting forgiveness and reconciliation, or addressing difficulties is best accomplished through media or public platforms, so we will not provide further comments.”

Jill Duggar’s book, “Counting the Cost,” is set to be released on September 12. When the family dispute erupted, Jill and Derick met with Michelle and Jim Bob, along with a mediator, to seek resolution. Just as Jim Bob was about to enter the building for the meeting, a young woman approached him to express appreciation and record a video with him.

“I apologize for the delay in scheduling this meeting,” I said. My voice trembled slightly, and my breath felt unsteady. “There have been hurtful events, and we wanted to address everything. To have a productive discussion together. We love you all, and we hope for a swift restoration of our family relationships.”

