Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
In Her Memoir, Jill Duggar Speaks Of Father’s Unequal Parenting

In Her Memoir, Jill Duggar Speaks Of Father’s Unequal Parenting

Articles
Advertisement
In Her Memoir, Jill Duggar Speaks Of Father’s Unequal Parenting

In Her Memoir, Jill Duggar Speaks Of Father’s Unequal Parenting

Advertisement
In her latest book, Jill Duggar Dillard advocates for her own interests. Jill, aged 32, recounts her upbringing within the tumultuous reality TV family of “19 Kids and Counting” in her book, “Counting the Cost.” She and her husband, Derick Dillard, engaged in disputes with her family’s patriarch, Jim Bob Duggar. They accused him of financial irregularities in the distribution (or lack thereof) of earnings from the show among the family members featured on-screen. This revelation stands as one of the book’s most astonishing revelations.
Jill Duggar draws a comparison between Jim Bob’s treatment of her and how he treated her brother Josh Duggar, who committed offenses against her and some of her siblings during their childhood. Currently, Josh is serving a prison sentence of over 12 years on charges related to child sex abuse material. This revelation comes from an exclusive excerpt from the book.
Advertisement

Jim Bob and his wifer Michelle Dugga issued a statement to People magazine, stating, “We love all of our children very much. Like any family, few things are as distressing as conflicts or issues among loved ones. … We do not believe that addressing conflicts, promoting forgiveness and reconciliation, or addressing difficulties is best accomplished through media or public platforms, so we will not provide further comments.”

Advertisement

Jill Duggar’s book, “Counting the Cost,” is set to be released on September 12. When the family dispute erupted, Jill and Derick met with Michelle and Jim Bob, along with a mediator, to seek resolution. Just as Jim Bob was about to enter the building for the meeting, a young woman approached him to express appreciation and record a video with him.

“I apologize for the delay in scheduling this meeting,” I said. My voice trembled slightly, and my breath felt unsteady. “There have been hurtful events, and we wanted to address everything. To have a productive discussion together. We love you all, and we hope for a swift restoration of our family relationships.”

Also Read

Josh Duggar received 12-year prison sentence for child abuse images
Josh Duggar received 12-year prison sentence for child abuse images

According to court records, an Arkansas federal judge sentenced former reality TV...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story