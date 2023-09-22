In Pictures: Freiha Altaf Celebrates Her 60th Birthday Bash

Freiha Altaf is a renowned figure often hailed as Pakistan’s fashion icon.

Beyond fashion, she has been a vocal advocate for significant causes.

Freiha celebrated her 60th birthday with a glamorous party.

Freiha Altaf, often recognized as Pakistan’s fashion icon, has played a significant role in the fashion and entertainment industry for more than four decades. She embarked on her career as a model and swiftly ascended to fame, gracing the covers of numerous fashion magazines and strutting down the catwalks of prestigious fashion events. Her natural flair for style, impeccable fashion choices, and unshakable self-assurance solidified her position as a genuine trendsetter.

Today, she took to her Instagram to mark her 60th birthday. The dazzling array of photos showcased her adorned in an elegant little black dress featuring a striking, oversized white bow, perfectly complemented by vibrant hot pink heels.

In the photos, the birthday celebrant was captured beaming at the camera, sharing candid moments of laughter with her dearest friends, and cutting a birthday cake. The celebration was nothing short of a glamorous affair, mirroring the essence of the diva herself.

The event featured a star-studded guest list, an exquisite venue, and a night brimming with mirth, music, and dancing.

“Hello, 60???????????????????????????? Let’s Get this Party Started! ????????❤️” she captioned the post. She also treated her followers to glimpses of her past birthdays, accompanied by a heartfelt message expressing gratitude for the journey of aging and evolving into the remarkable woman she has become.

“The Big 60! ????????????❤️???????????????????????????????????????????? How blessed ???? is anyone who reaches & embraces this Milestone Birthday ???? How blessed ???? are you when you’re blessed to share your 30th, 40th, 50th & 60th with 3 other friends who celebrated with you over 3 decades! Super Emotional ???? and super Blessed to have my friends, family, health & work.

Thank You ???? dear God for showering me with love ❤️ Sharing some pics from my 3rd, 4th, 7th, 9th 18th & 30th birthday

Duas & love ❤️ to everyone for being in my life journey. Let’s get this Party started ????”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frieha Altaf (@friehaaltaf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frieha Altaf (@friehaaltaf)

Her friend, Atiya Khan, also shared a glimpse of the party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atiya Khan (@atiyakhan.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atiya Khan (@atiyakhan.official)

Beyond her contributions to the fashion world, Freiha Altaf has used her fame as a platform to advocate for important causes, with a particular focus on women’s rights and education.

