Inside Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Summer Split Before Divorce

Joe Jonas’ decision to file for divorce from Sophie Turner didn’t catch their close friends and family by “surprise” because, according to a source familiar with the couple, they spent “the whole summer apart.”

The source clarified, “They were not separated, but they’ve been living separate lives for months.” This move towards divorce followed revelations that Joe Jonas, 34, had retained a divorce attorney, even though he was still seen wearing his wedding ring.

Although the couple hasn’t been getting along for some time, they aim to handle the divorce amicably. The source explained, “As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they’re figuring it out in real-time. They did have a prenup. As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, travelling with him with family while he’s been on tour. Sophie’s been working in the UK.”

According to Jonas’ divorce filings, their two daughters now reside with him. In a November interview with Mr. Porter, Jonas discussed the couple’s desire to keep their relationship relatively private. He stated, “I want to feel like an open book. But when we started dating, I realized that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.”

Also Read Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s lifestyle differences lead to divorce Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are divorcing after four years of marriage....

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.