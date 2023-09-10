Invictus Games: Prince Harry’s Opportunity to Reset Image

Prince Harry‘s recent appearance at the Invictus Games could be a pivotal moment in restoring his public image, according to Sky News royal correspondent Lauran Bundock. She noted the enthusiastic reception Harry received, indicating that he still possesses the charisma that once defined him.

Bundock pointed out that public sentiment is leaning toward recognizing the importance of the Games for the Duke. She urged Harry to seize this opportunity to salvage his tarnished reputation, emphasizing that even his staunchest critics acknowledge the positive impact of the Invictus Games.

“Invictus is an important opportunity for Harry to rebrand and rebuild his reputation. To reconnect with what he does best,” Bundock stated. She underscored the significance of these Games for Prince Harry, highlighting that much is at stake, and success at this event could play a crucial role in reshaping his image.

