Iqra Aziz rejected from her 1st audition because of Hina Altaf

Iqra Aziz is currently one of the top actresses in the Pakistani drama industry. She’s been doing exceptionally well, with all of her dramas becoming big hits. She’s known for her versatility and has delivered outstanding performances in shows like “Ranjha Ranjha Kardi,” “Raqeeb Se,” “Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3,” and “Suno Chanda.” Iqra is married to actor and director Yasir Hussain, and they have a son named Kabir. Her success in the industry is widely recognized.

During an appearance on the show “Mazaaq Raat,” a fan asked Iqra if she remembered her lines from her very first audition. She shared that her first audition happened when she was just 14 years old for a TV commercial. Unfortunately, her audition for a drama didn’t go well, and she admitted to feeling nervous during auditions, which affected her performance.

Iqra also revealed that in her first audition, she was actually beaten by her friend, the actress Hina Altaf. Interestingly, both Iqra and Hina have gone on to achieve success in their careers and have become stars in their own right.

