Iqra Kanwal looks spectacular in her Dholki funtion

Iqra Knawal is known as a Pakistani YouTuber, she has a massive following on YouTube now she is getting married to her fiancé. Today she enjoyed her mehendi function. The event venue was lavish which marked the beginning of Iqra’s journey into marital bliss with her fiancé, Ali Hassan.

Iqra Kanwal, known for her innocence and charm, has won many hearts by doing a vlog on her daily life. Her mehndi function was a highly anticipated event

The actress looked radiant in a beautifully embellished pink and orange outfit that perfectly complemented the vibrant colors of the mehndi.

The bride-to-be wore a decent lehenga, her bright smile spread happiness all over the function, and her joy was palpable as she shared this special moment with her loved ones. The celebration continued with vibrant dance performances by friends and family, adding an extra layer of festivity to the occasion.

