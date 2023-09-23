Iqra Kanwal’s Sister’s Makeup Transformation Makes You laugh

Iqra Kanwal had her Nikah ceremony in Islamabad two days ago,

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Iqra Kanwal had her Nikah ceremony in Islamabad two days ago, surrounded by close family and friends to make it a memorable occasion.

Despite living in Lahore, she opted for the beautiful mountains of Islamabad for her wedding to Areeb Pervaiz, intending to cherish the moment forever.

Iqra Kanwal is a multi-talented individual who is both a YouTube sensation and a licensed doctor. She’s also a passionate singer and regularly displays her skills on television shows. Clearly, she excels in many different areas. Currently, she has shifted her focus to being a social media influencer and daily vlogger.

Dr. Iqra Kanwal‘s husband is named Areeb Pervaiz, and like her, he also creates daily vlogs on YouTube. However, not much is known about his educational background and family history.

In a recent gesture, Areeb Pervaiz made his wife’s dream come true by giving her a ₹1 crore Audi car, leading to discussions about how YouTubers’ earnings sometimes exceed those of highly educated professionals.

Iqra Kanwal‘s fans should know that she has four sisters: Hira, Fatima, Rabia, and Zainab, who are also daily vloggers like her. Many are excited to see what they’ll be wearing at Iqra Kanwal’s wedding.

When you see pictures of these four sisters without their heavy makeup, you might find it funny because they look more like themselves in their natural state. Some people might even think that their makeup and outfits made them appear older this time.

Check out photos from the wedding ceremony of the well-known Pakistani YouTube sensation, Iqra Kanwal, and her sisters.

