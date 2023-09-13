Is Olivia Rodrigo’s “Grudge” about Taylor Swift?

Fans think Olivia Rodrigo’s song from her latest album Guts is about Taylor Swift.

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift first made headlines when the Guts faced issues with copyright.

Fans are speculating about what happened between the two pop stars.

Advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift were once close friends, but their relationship has since soured. Fans are speculating about what happened between the two pop stars, and some believe that Rodrigo’s new song, “The Grudge,” is about Swift.

Rodrigo released her debut album, Sour, in 2021, and her new album, Guts, was released last week.

Olivia Rodrigo’s new album, Guts, features 11 songs, including the previously released singles “Vampire” and “Bad Idea Right?”.

The album’s lead single, “The Grudge”, is a piano ballad about a strained relationship with someone she previously respected. In the song, Rodrigo sings about her anger and hurt, but she also reveals that she still loves the person she is singing about.

The vampire singer sings on The Grudge, “I have nightmares each week about that Friday in May. One phone call from you, and my entire world was changed/ Ooh, your flowers are filled with vitriol. You built me up just to watch me fall. You have everything and still want more.”

Some listeners thought that the lyrics of Rodrigo’s new song “The Grudge” reminded them of her rumored feud with pop legend Taylor Swift. Swift had previously been supportive of Rodrigo’s early success with “Drivers License”, but the two artists were rumored to have had a falling out after the release of Rodrigo’s song “Deja Vu”, which some fans believed was inspired by Swift’s song “Cruel Summer”. One fan tweeted, “Olivia Rodrigo’s new song ‘The Grudge’ is absolutely about Taylor Swift, right?”

Advertisement

Also Read Are Jenna Ortega and Johnny dating? rumors Johnny Depp signed for Dior’s fragrances commercial. Johnny Depp has signed 3...