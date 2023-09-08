Jack Whitehall, Roxy Horner Share First Look Of Their Newborn

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner have proudly introduced their newborn baby girl to the world through social media.

The comedian, Jack Whitehall, shared a heartfelt selfie on Instagram, featuring himself and his girlfriend, both radiating joy as they cradled their precious baby girl in their arms. In his caption, the 35-year-old actor expressed his admiration for Roxy, applauding her for her incredible strength throughout the pregnancy journey. He wrote, “In awe of my partner who has been amazing throughout this journey and is going to be the greatest mum ever.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) Advertisement

Jack, known for his role in “Bad Education,” also humorously mentioned how excited he was about embarking on this new chapter of parenthood. He admitted that despite his prior intentions, he couldn’t resist becoming the parent who inundates everyone with endless pictures of their child, stating, “So excited to have started a family of my own. Having vowed I’d never be that guy I am now 100% going to be the parent that shows everyone endless pictures of their kid.”

Playfully hinting at their baby’s name, Jack shared, “Name wise after this weekend I think ‘rice, rice, baby’ has a nice ring to it.”

Roxy, the 32-year-old model who faced challenges with symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD) during her final trimester, also posted an endearing image of herself with their baby girl. In her caption, she affectionately referred to her daughter as “the love of my life.”

The couple had announced their pregnancy in May by sharing a black and white image of their scan pictures.

Advertisement

Also Read Jack Whitehall recounts a “scary” event on stage when a man put him in a headlock Jack Whitehall discussed the infamous Will Smith slap at the Oscars 2022,...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.