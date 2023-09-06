Jackie Shroff Reflects on India’s Name Change to Bharat

Jackie Shroff said that there is nothing wrong with calling India Bharat.

The invitations for the G20 Summit used the term Bharat instead of India.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, seemingly expressing his support for the name change.

During an event in Delhi on Tuesday, actor Jackie Shroff expressed his opinion regarding the discussions surrounding the potential name change of India to Bharat. In his characteristic manner, Jackie Shroff shared insightful words of wisdom, acknowledging that regardless of the country’s name, its people will remain unchanged.

Addressing the press during the Planet India campaign event, Jackie stated, “Bharat bolna koi buri baat toh nahi hai. India hai toh India hai, Bharat hai toh Bharat hai. Mera naam Jackie hai, mujhe koi Jockey bolta hai, koi Jaykee bolta hai. Mere naam ko itna todd dete hain par main nahi badluga. Hum kaise badalege? Naam badlenge hum thodi badlege (There is nothing bad in calling it Bharat. India is India, Bharat is Bharat. My name is Jackie but some people call me Jockey of Jaykee. They mess up my name but I won’t change who I am inside. Names could change but we won’t).” While uttering these words, he had a potted plant in his grasp.

The invitations for an official banquet during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, extended by President Draupadi Murmu to heads of state, government, and chief ministers of states, became a subject of controversy when the term ‘India’ was substituted with ‘Bharat.’

Instead of the usual “President of the Republic of India,” the term “Bharat” was employed, sparking speculation among political circles, especially within the Opposition INDIA alliance.

One day prior to Jackie’s statement, Amitabh Bachchan’s recent tweet garnered significant fan interest. On the platform formerly known as Twitter (referred to as X here), Amitabh posted in Hindi, proclaiming “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” seemingly expressing his endorsement of the name alteration. Kangana Ranaut also joined in celebrating the name change, expressing her satisfaction that the nation was at last shedding what she referred to as its ‘subservient name.’

