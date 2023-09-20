Jacqueline Fernandez and Selena Gomez’s Tuscany Hangout Sparks Excitement

Jacqueline Fernandez and Selena Gomez were spotted together in Tuscany.

Andrea Bocelli gave a spontaneous vocal performance for the group.

Jacqueline Fernandez is set to star in the upcoming film “Welcome to the Jungle.”

Jacqueline Fernandez is presently in Tuscany and seems to have forged a connection with a well-known celebrity. A photograph posted by one of her acquaintances depicts Jacqueline spending time with American pop sensation and beauty entrepreneur Selena Gomez.

In the picture, Jacqueline is wearing a white top and grey pants, and she’s seen posing with a group of people, including Selena Gomez. The photo was posted by Caroline Franklin with the caption “Tuscany mems.” Jacqueline left a comment on the post, expressing, “Best days ever!” A fan responded to her comment with a query, , “Omg hi how was it like to meet @selenagomez.”

Additional images from Caroline’s post reveal the group’s casual encounter with renowned Italian vocalist Andrea Bocelli. They captured moments of them mingling with him and taking photographs. Andrea even treated them to an unexpected and impressive vocal performance, hitting high notes during the impromptu rendition.

Jacqueline also posted images from that evening on her Instagram profile, “@andreabocelliofficial you have given me the most beautiful memory that I will forever cherish! I feel like I’m still dreaming,” She composed her words while seated on his lap. Jacqueline was dressed in a white shirt paired with black PVC pants.

Last week, Selena Gomez made headlines when she secured a Video Music Award for her collaboration with Rema on the track “Calm Down.” Furthermore, she recently dropped a new solo single titled “Single Soon.” Additionally, Selena can be currently spotted in the third season of the television series “Only Murders in the Building.”

Jacqueline’s upcoming project is “Welcome to the Jungle,” in which she stars alongside Akshay Kumar and a diverse ensemble cast. Additionally, she recently participated in India Day festivities in New York.

A Delhi court has approved actor Jacqueline Fernandez‘s request to travel abroad without needing prior court permission. She is a defendant in a ₹200 crore money laundering case, alongside Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In her application, Fernandez asserted that “being an actor of international acclaim, she frequently engaged in film shooting, appearance at events, participation in various award functions etc. being indispensable to her professional occupations and livelihood. In certain situations, it becomes time-consuming for the accused to take the court’s approval for going abroad, which is mandatory under the terms of bail.”

