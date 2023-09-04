James Gunn cuts ties with Facebook after old tweets resurface

James Gunn has deleted his Facebook profile after his old comments criticizing the Batman films resurfaced.

In the comments, Gunn called Michael Keaton’s Batman voice “ridiculous.”

He also criticized Jack Nicholson’s Joker, saying “**** you, everyone involved in that travesty.”

James Gunn enjoys social media in addition to filmmaking. However, the director’s active internet presence frequently landed him in hot water.

This time, his Facebook profile was deleted after his earlier cruel comments against popular Batman flicks reappeared, prompting him to cancel his account in order to shield himself from disgrace.

Eleven years ago, the now-DC leader slammed Michael Keaten’s critically praised Caped Crusader, calling his voice “ridiculous.”

Continuing his criticism, the Peacemaker director dubbed Tim Burton’s Masked vigilante movie “poorly written,” adding that they were “one of the most boring films ever.”

The 57-year-old slammed Jack Nicholson’s iconic Joker, saying, “**** you, everyone involved in that travesty.”

“I have problems with both of Nolan’s films – I don’t think either one is classic, and I don’t even really think Batman Begins is good,” the award-winning director said of Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, according to The Direct.

For those who are unaware, the Missouri native was already dismissed by Disney after his prior offensive remarks resurfaced during the filming of The Guardians of the Galaxy.

However, after repeatedly regretting for his previous views, the director was later accepted into the mainstream.

It is important to note that James’ professional page on the social platform is now live.

