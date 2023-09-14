Jannat Mirza celebrates her birthday bash in style

Jannat Mirza boasts a substantial following of millions.

She achieved a significant milestone by completing her degree in fashion design.

She also celebrated her 23rd birthday with a splendid black and gold-themed.

Advertisement

TikTok has gained immense popularity in Pakistan, attracting creators from diverse backgrounds and walks of life. Among the most prominent figures on TikTok is Jannat Mirza, who boasts a substantial following of millions. Her influence extends to other social media platforms as well. Despite her TikTok fame, Jannat has ventured into the world of film, and she has been approached for roles in TV dramas like “Parizaad” and “Huma Kahan Ke Sachay Thay,” although she chose not to take on these roles.

Recently, Jannat Mirza achieved a significant milestone by completing her degree in fashion design. She also celebrated her 23rd birthday with a splendid black and gold-themed celebration. During the festivities, Jannat cut a cake and shared photos, radiating joy and happiness on her special day.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by MHF Magazine 🇵🇰 (@mhf.magazine)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Jannat Mirza turns heads in a stylish boho outfit Jannat Zubair is a popular Indian television actress and social media influencer....