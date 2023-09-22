Jannat Mirza’s Family Delights Her with Surprise Birthday Celebration

Jannat Mirza celebrated her 23rd birthday in style.

Jannat shared stunning photos from her birthday celebration featuring golden and black balloons.

She expressed gratitude for her family’s heartwarming birthday surprise and upcoming graduation.

Jannat Mirza, a popular social media star from Pakistan, has a huge number of fans who love to admire her stunning appearance on platforms like Instagram. Her incredibly beautiful and glamorous looks have made her a favorite among her fans.

She had a big day on September 14 when she turned 23, and this birthday was extra special because she also finished her fashion design degree.

Jannat posted some stunning pictures on her Instagram account. In the photos, she is standing in front of a backdrop filled with shiny gold and black balloons, and there’s also a beautiful cake in the middle.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!! My family gave me a beautiful surprise…. ALHAMDULILLAH I’m blessed with the besttt people around me!!! Thank you for making my day special… Also tomorrow I’ll graduate too… so this birthday comes along with alot of amazing surprises …. ????” she captioned the post.

On Thursday night, September 21, she hosted another party for her friends. Many TikTok stars, such as Mishi Awais, Dr. Madiha, and MJ Ehsan, were present at the event.

Mirza appeared gorgeous at the event, wearing a purple dress against a backdrop of white balloons. She was photographed cutting a white-colored cake to celebrate the occasion.

