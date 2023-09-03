Javaria Saud supports Rakhi Sawant for turning towards Islam

Rakhi Sawant traveled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

She expressed that she now feels strengthened and empowered.

She’s been addressing questions from the press.

Advertisement

Last week, the well-known Indian social media influencer and actress, Rakhi Sawant, grabbed headlines when she traveled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. Rakhi shared that she was feeling emotionally shattered when she decided to embark on this spiritual journey. However, she expressed that she now feels strengthened and empowered after offering prayers to Allah in Makkah. It’s worth noting that Rakhi offered her prayers at the Kaaba and openly shared this experience with her fans, particularly when discussing her relationship with her husband, Adil Durrani.

Now that the famous actress has returned to India, she’s been addressing questions from the press. A video of her has been circulating on social media in which she politely requests male reporters to maintain a respectful distance, particularly in light of her recent spiritual and sacred Umrah journey. Interestingly, this video received support from renowned Pakistani actress Javeria Saud, who shared it on her Instagram account.

Javeria Saud stood by Rakhi Sawant and encouraged others to acknowledge the small efforts she’s making on her spiritual path. Javeria wrote, “In a world where many people often focus on finding faults in others, let’s instead build a tool to help others become better individuals. True spirituality doesn’t demand you to change who you are; it requires you to be true to yourself. At least she is making an effort.” Many social media users joined in to show their support for Rakhi’s spiritual journey.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement