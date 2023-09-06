Jawan Advance Booking Hits ₹50 Crore Globally, Surpassing Pathaan’s Indian Opening Day Record

Jawan has already amassed a staggering ₹51.17 crore in advance bookings worldwide.

The global theatrical release of Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” is just one day away. On Wednesday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan posted on Twitter or X, revealing that the action-packed film has already amassed a staggering ₹51.17 crore in advance bookings worldwide.

Indeed, Jawan’s India debut has outpaced Pathaan’s initial day box office earnings, surpassing Pathaan’s ₹32 crore advance booking record in the country. The blockbuster movie Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, had its release in January and accumulated a worldwide gross of ₹1000 crore.

Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “BREAKING: Jawan hits half-century even before release at the worldwide box office. Advance sales Day 1 – India – ₹32.47 crore and overseas – ₹18.70 crore [$2.25 million- reported locs]. Total worldwide gross – ₹51.17 crore. Also, Shah Rukh Khan beats Pathaan opening day advance booking of ₹32 crore in India.”

He also mentioned that Jawan has successfully sold 391,000 tickets in multiplexes by itself. It was previously reported on Tuesday that the movie had sold more than 700,000 tickets across India.

On Wednesday, Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan enters all time top 5 advance collections at multiplexes with 3,91,000 tickets. Top 10 Day 1 advance at national multiplexes – Baahubali 2 – 6,50,000. Pathaan – 5,56,000. KGF Chapter 2 – 5,15,000. War – 4,10,000. Jawan – 3,91,000. Thugs of Hindostan – 3,46,000. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 3,40,000. Bharat – 3,16,000. Sultan – 3,10,000. Dangal – 3,05,000.”

Before the release of Jawan, trade experts and professionals in the film industry offered their forecasts for the movie’s initial earnings. Girish Johar, a film producer and industry analyst, has anticipated that Jawan will have a worldwide opening collection of ₹100 crore.

BREAKING:#Jawan hits HALF-CENTURY even before release at the WW Box Office Advance Sales Day 1 India – ₹ 32.47 cr

Overseas – ₹ 18.70 cr [$2.25 M – Reported Locs] Total WW Gross – ₹ 51.17 cr Advertisement Also, #ShahRukhKhan BEATS #Pathaan opening day advance booking of ₹32 cr in… pic.twitter.com/lX6CmYsmD1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 6, 2023

He mentioned that the movie is likely to surpass Pathaan’s first-day earnings in the domestic market and could achieve a total collection of ₹60 crore across India, considering all languages. Additionally, he predicted that the film might reach a global box office figure of ₹300 crore by the weekend. He also suggested that the film has the potential to consistently earn around ₹100 crore per day afterward.

Jawan is set to hit screens in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions on September 7th. The film features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra, among others. Directed by Atlee, Jawan is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shah Rukh Khan has been occupied with the film’s promotional activities, making appearances at events in Chennai and Dubai. Additionally, he has been visiting numerous temples throughout the country to seek blessings.

