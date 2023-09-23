Jawan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Crosses ₹953 Crore Worldwide

Jawan has earned over ₹953 crore in just 16 days since its release.

The film crossed the ₹950 crore mark worldwide and might reach ₹1,000 crore soon.

Jawan is directed by Atlee and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan‘s new movie ‘Jawan‘ continues its global success, earning over ₹953 crore in just 16 days since its release.

Gauri Khan, the film’s co-producer, shared this exciting news on her Instagram Stories, “Victory like never before.”

As experts in the film industry anticipated, the movie has crossed the ₹950 crore mark worldwide. If it keeps up this momentum, it might not be long before it reaches ₹1,000 crore in just a few days.

Additionally, the film is still performing steadily at the local box office.

The movie “Jawan,” directed by Atlee, has made an impressive ₹532 crore in India. It hit theaters in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7th. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles. Additionally, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover have significant parts in the movie. Notably, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make special appearances in this action thriller.

In a recent interview, Atlee, the filmmaker, discussed the movie, “When Shah Rukh sir asked me to make a film with him, it was like a lifetime opportunity for any director. I was very happy, I said yes. Then I went to Vijay sir and told him. He said, ‘Are you serious? He came to you?’ I said he did. He said, ‘Give your life to it.’ So, everyone was very supportive.”

Advertisement

“When I was making Jawan, I had a similar comfort. I felt as if I was making the same film. I learnt a lot from Khan sir, by being patient, getting everything right, taking the film to the next level. Shah Rukh sir has taught me to raise the bar. My next film will have even better energy and we’ll make something bigger than Jawan,” he further added.

Also Read Alia Bhatt Returns to Mumbai After Milan Fashion Week Alia Bhatt is the face of Gucci. She attended Milan Fashion Week...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay



Advertisement

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.